Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha to release on June 29 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to release on June 29, 2023

Updated on: 26 August,2022 07:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to release on June 29, 2023

Kartik and Kiara


The most awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures - ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans will be released on 29th June 2023. The film has been making rounds of conversation for the commencement of its shoot very soon.


‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture. Their Jodi is one of the most celebrated tandem in the industry today and watching them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans. 

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan burn up the dance floor on 'Bom diggy diggy'


Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June  2023.

Play Quiz: Are you excited you to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022

Will `Liger` break the first day box office collection record of Vijay Deverakonda`s previous films?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kartik aaryan kiara advani bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK