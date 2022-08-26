Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ to release on June 29, 2023

Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced
The most awaited film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures - ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani directed by Sameer Vidwans will be released on 29th June 2023. The film has been making rounds of conversation for the commencement of its shoot very soon.
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is an upcoming musical love story that has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced. The film is a musical love story that brings Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani together for the second time after their latest venture. Their Jodi is one of the most celebrated tandem in the industry today and watching them together on the big screen will be a treat for their fans.
Satya Prem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.
