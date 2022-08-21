Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan burn up the dance floor on 'Bom diggy diggy'

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 August,2022 11:34 AM IST
In the clip, Varun can be seen rocking a plain white tshirt and blue jeans as he matched steps with Kartik who is dressed in a grey printed T-shirt paired with a brown jacket and blue jeans

Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. Pics/Yogen Shah


Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan brought their best foot forward as they grooved to the number 'Bom diggy diggy'. In the clip, Varun can be seen rocking a plain white tshirt and blue jeans as he matched steps with Kartik who is dressed in a grey printed T-shirt paired with a brown jacket and blue jeans.


The song 'Bom diggy diggy' is from Kartik's blockbuster film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', which released in 2018. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kartik recently delivered the biggest opening of the year with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and is now all set to be seen on the big screens with his next, 'Shehzada', directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik also has 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and an untitled project by Kabir Khan in his pipeline. Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the multi-starrer 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo', is all set to be seen in horror comedy 'Bhediya' by Amar Kaushik and 'Bawaal'.

