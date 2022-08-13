Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is first Hindi film seen by Taimur; shares his reaction

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor also delivered the biggest opening of the year, bringing much needed respite to Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur; (right) Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Yogen Shah

It's been over three months since 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been released but Kartik Aaryan has not stopped winning love and praise for his film. The film was a major hit among the masses, especially due to Kartik’s appeal to children and family audiences. Recently, we have found yet another fan amongst the younger generation.

In a recent interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress revealed how Taimur has watched 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and loved it. Talking about her elder son, she said, “He watched 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and loved it. That was actually his first Hindi film. He went with Saif to watch the film and he ended up loving it”.

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' broke multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting 260 crores worldwide, the actor also delivered the biggest opening of the year, bringing much-needed respite to Bollywood.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan praises Vijay Varma's latest look; congratulates him for 'Darlings'

The much-in-demand actor, Kartik has films like 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan’s untitled next in his pipeline ahead.