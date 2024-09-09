Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Bollywood bids adieu to Bappa

Up and about: Bollywood bids adieu to Bappa!

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The Khan family and close friends joined in the revelry as Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bid adieu to Lord Ganesha at Bandra 

Up and about: Bollywood bids adieu to Bappa!

Aayush Sharma; Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayat; Salman Khan; Helen. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Bollywood bids adieu to Bappa!
x
00:00

Sangeeta Bijlani; Himesh Reshammiya; Arhaan Khan; Kailash and Aarti Surendranath Sangeeta Bijlani; Himesh Reshammiya; Arhaan Khan; Kailash and Aarti Surendranath 


Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa!



Mukesh Ambani; Anant Ambani; Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani; Veer Pahariya; Shanaya Kapoor Mukesh Ambani; Anant Ambani; Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani; Veer Pahariya; Shanaya Kapoor 


Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Veer Pahariya showed their dance moves as they headed for the visarjan of the deity at Girgaun Chowpatty 

Smile please! 

Smile please! 

Malaika Arora poses for the paps, while Ranbir Kapoor seems to be in a hurry as they step out after their gym session 

Festive spirit

Festive spirit

Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt did their round of Ganesh darshan at politician Rahul Kanal’s home 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan arpita khan aayush sharma helen sangeeta bijlani himesh reshammiya Arhaan Khan mukesh ambani Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant nita ambani Shanaya Kapoor sanjay dutt maanayata dutt bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK