Ganesh darshan diaries

Updated on: 21 September,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Ganpati Bappa sthapana, darshan, and pandal hopping, in snapshots. Pics/Satej Shinde, Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, son Vihaan and sister Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, son Vihaan and sister Shamita Shetty bid farewell to the deity


Welcoming everyone


The who’s who of Bollywood attended Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and kids Suhana and AbRamShah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and kids Suhana and AbRam

Ranveer Singh and Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Salman Khan and Alia BhattSalman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and AaradhyaAishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya

Jai Ganesh!

After paying his respects to Vighnaraja at Lalbaugcha Raja, Varun Dhawan poses for a selfie

Son and me

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya perform the aarti for Ganpati puja

Morya re!

Sonu Sood and wife Sonali keep their decorations classy like every year

Bless me!

Choreographer-director Ganesh Acharya welcomes Ganpati Bappa

Kripa Kare

Fukrey actors Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Pulkit Samrat offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja and seek blessings for their film

