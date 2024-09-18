Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday, performed Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol giving fans a glimpse of the special moment

Picture Courtesy/Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram account

Listen to this article Genelia Deshmukh bids adieu to Ganpati with emotional message: 'We shy away from carrying bappa because...' x 00:00

As India celebrates the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi with Ganesh Visarjan, Bollywood actors also bid adieu to Lord Ganesha with love and devotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday, performed Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol giving fans a glimpse of the special moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress left fans in awe dropped a video where she is seen holding the Ganpati idol before the immersion.

Along with the video of her carrying, Genelia opened up on overcoming her hesitation to personally carry Lord Ganesha.

Along with the video, the actress shared a touching caption that read, "Every year we shy away from carrying Bappa because we think we can't. This year @aditi_deshmukh vahini and myself heard Bappa saying 'You can' and we did...#ganpatibappamorya #pudhchyavarshilavkarya Missed you @deepikadeshmukh"

Meanwhile, people in Mumbai participated in Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday.

Ganpati Visarjan is held on the culmination of the 10 day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The festival commenced on September 7 and continues until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever