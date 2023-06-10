Gauahar Khan also penned a sweet note on Instagram

Gauahar Khan on Instagram

Listen to this article Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar reveal son's name a month after his birth x 00:00

On Saturday, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to reveal her and Zaid Darbar's son's name-a month since his birth. The couple have named their son Zehaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauahar posted, "Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth . Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love." She also shared pictures with the little one.

Recently the model-actress and winner of the 'Bigg Boss: Season 7,' revealed that she lost 10 kgs post her pregnancy and that too in just 10 days!

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took her fans and social media followers by surprise when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting her amazing look after the weight loss. In the video, Gauahar can be seen in a white pyjama set. The 'Bigg Boss' fame can be seen striking a cool pose in front of the mirror as she records her boomerang video. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," wrote Gauahar as she captioned her boomerang video.

Gauahar who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on May 10 is enjoying motherhood to the fullest and her latest Instagram posts are proof! The diva who is now playing the role of a mother in her real life recently made waves on social media when she dropped stunning photos of her pregnancy shoot. Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, the couple had posted, "It's a Boy. As-salaamu-alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar." The couple had tied the knot on December 25, 2020. In December last year, the duo announced the pregnancy news with an adorable animated video that was greeted with cheers from colleagues and fans.