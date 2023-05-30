Gaurav Chopra on the dual sides of Deol

Gaurav Chopra, who stars in Gadar 2, on how Sunny is explosive on screen and a soft-spoken man off it

Even 22 years after its release, people have not forgotten Sunny Deol’s portrayal of Tara Singh as he went across the border and fought for his love in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). With director Anil Sharma giving shape to Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Gaurav Chopra counts himself fortunate to have joined the sequel’s cast. The actor, who plays an army officer in the Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, is full of praise for the director who, he says, built a warm environment on set. “Anil ji has been generous and respectful. Till the last shot, he was nice and loving. For an actor, the [experience] becomes special,” he shares.

The biggest joy for him has been teaming up with Deol. While on screen, Deol is the angry action hero — who can single-handedly take on an army of baddies or even uproot a hand-pump, as seen in Gadar — Chopra was surprised by his co-star’s soft persona off screen. “Sunny sir is the epitome of the warm and generous Punjabi gentleman. There are two sides to him. On screen, he is a ticking bomb who will give [an explosive] performance, but off it, he is humble and soft-spoken,” says the actor, who featured in Bachchhan Paandey (2022) and Rana Naidu.

