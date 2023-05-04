Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Deols son Karan Deol gets engaged to tie the knot this year

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged, to tie the knot this year?

Updated on: 04 May,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol who made his acting debut in 2019 is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend this year

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged, to tie the knot this year?

Karan Deol with his father Sunny Deol. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged, to tie the knot this year?
x
00:00

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is reportedly all set to tie the knot this year. As per reports, the young Deol got engaged a couple of months ago and will tie the knot in June this year. Reportedly, Karan has been in a relationship for a long time but likes to keep his personal life private. 


Karan Deol had a low key engagement ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. Reports state that the engagement was held on Dharmendra's wedding anniversary with first wife Prakash Kaur, who is the mother of Sunny and Bobby Deol. The wedding will also be a low key affair, the reports state. 



Last year, there were rumours of Karan getting engaged to Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Roy. However, Karan’s team shut down the engagement rumours and said, “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”


As for Karan's fiancee, while not much is known about her, she doe snot belong to the film industry. During Valentine's week this year, Karan was seen with a mystery girl in Dubai.

Karan Deol made his acting debut in father Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. However, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Before making his acting debut, Karan also worked as an assistant diector on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2'. He will next be seen in 'Apne 2' alongside his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra. 

Also Read: Fit and fabulous: Karan Deol drops video of his physical transformation on Instagram, take a look!

sunny deol karan deol Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK