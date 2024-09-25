Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the ‘main element’ has been revealed, and it comes with the thrilling tagline, ’Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali,’ take a look at the intriguing poster

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The anticipation is over! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the ‘main element’ has been revealed, and it comes with the thrilling tagline, ’Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali’ —setting the stage for a cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' first poster out now

An Anees Bazmee film and initiated by the visionary Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, this highly awaited Diwali blockbuster promises to continue the legacy of the beloved franchise. Following the massive success of its predecessors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brings a fresh storyline that’s bound to capture hearts. With its spine-chilling elements, witty dialogues, and catchy music, this Diwali release is all set to light up screens nationwide.

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, releasing this Diwali in theatres near you.

Latest update on Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

The Great Indian Kapil Show had a hilarious season one ending with Kartik Aaryan and his family members as guests. It looks like the actor is going to feature in season 2 as well, as Kartik and the crew of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, turned up to shoot for Kapil's show. On Saturday, actors Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee were spotted on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show.

About Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan on board, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

All about Kartik Aaryan's work front

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'. He was last seen in Chandu Champion. Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan collaborated for the sports drama 'Chandu Champion'. A film that received recognition globally. From fans to critics, members of the film industry, and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

(With inputs from ANI)