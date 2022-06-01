Breaking News
Genelia Deshmukh, Shakti Kapoor dance on 'Fevicol Se'

In the light-hearted video, Genelia can be seen lip-syncing to the words, "Suun, pani-puri khaane chale?" to Shakti Kapoor, in response to which the actor started matching the lyrics to the Dabang 2 track, 'Fevicol se' which says, "Mei toh kab se huun ready taiyaar, patale saiyaan miss call se"

Picture courtesy/Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram account


Actor Genelia Deshmukh seemed to be in a fun and chirpy mood as she shared her video on Instagram dancing on the streets with none other than Bollywood's greatest villain, Shakti Kapoor.

In the light-hearted video, Genelia can be seen lip-syncing to the words, "Suun, pani-puri khaane chale?" to Shakti Kapoor, in response to which the actor started matching the lyrics to the Dabang 2 track, 'Fevicol se' which says, "Mei toh kab se huun ready taiyaar, patale saiyaan miss call se."




Both danced on the tunes of the Kareena Kapoor song and seemed to be enjoying the moment. Genelia captioned the video as, "Reel fun time with Crime master Gogo! Legendary @shaktikapoor."


