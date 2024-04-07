For her outfit, Kiara chose a blue and beige shirt-sweater paired with beige trousers. Sidharth kept it chic in a denim co-ord set and white t-shirt.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Get Kiara Advani’s shirt-sweater airport look for less than Rs 5,000 as she jets off with hubby Sidharth Malhotra x 00:00

Bollywood fashionista Kiara Advani, who has time and again set the internet ablaze with her iconic looks was spotted in a stylish avatar at the Mumbai airport. Kiara jetted off for a vacation with hubby and actor Sidharth Malhotra. For her outfit, Kiara chose a blue and beige shirt-sweater paired with beige trousers. Sidharth kept it chic in a denim co-ord set and white t-shirt.

If you loved Kiara’s look, it is indeed an affordable buy. The shirt-sweater from Zara costs Rs 4,290.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from their cuteness and stylish appearance, what caught the attention of netizens was Sidharth's reaction to one of the photographers, who professed his love for him by saying, "I love you." Hearing this, Sidharth blushed and gave a flying kiss to the pap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of ‘Lust Stories’. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’, their first film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

Kiara will also be seen in 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. 'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)