Get ready to jam with Aroosa Khan and Raftaar in their latest hit, 'Phone Mila Ke'

Aroosa Khan and Raftar's dynamic duo takes the Internet by storm in upcoming song 'Phone Mila Ke’

Pic/Instagram

Aroosa Khan and Raftaar are all set to feature in an upcoming song ‘Phone Mila Ke’ and there is no doubt this Jodi will take the internet by storm. Aroosa had previously had the internet gushing about her charm when she first appeared in as ‘Bewafa’. Her song with Akshay Kumar went viral and the netizens adored her a lot.

Last featured in ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' had taken over the Internet. The song featured Aroosa Khan, whose energetic dance number caught the eyes of many. And now she is all set to appear in ‘Phone Mila Ke’ along with Raftaar. Talking about the same, a source informs ‘Aroosa Khan is really excited for the release of ‘Phone Mila Ke’. She has worked hard for this song. The song is extremely electrifying and catchy, the audience will really enjoy watching her on-screen’.

Today also marks one year of Bachchhan Paandey where she played Pinky Bewafa who escapes from her own wedding with her lover. And again she will soon feature as a runaway bride in ‘Phone Mila Ke’.

The Bachchhan Paandey was the 2022 Indian Hindi-language action-comedy film, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in leading roles. Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh will be seen in supporting roles. ‘Bachchan Paandey’ was an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film "Jigarthanda".

Most recently Raftaar’s Badle Badle (Rap Extended Version) was liked and praised by everyone. Badle Badle song was from the 2022 action thirlller ‘Vikram’ . The title role in the movie 'Vikram' was played by Kamal Haasan, who also produced the film. Alongside him, the cast features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles, while Narain and Kalidas Jayaram will be seen in supporting roles. 'Vikram' was a spiritual successor to the 1986 film of the same name and was the second installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following the success of 'Kaithi' in 2019.