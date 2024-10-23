Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Aamir Khan and Suriya's Ghajini 2 to release on the same day, actors to shoot 'two versions simultaneously'

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Reports suggest that Aamir Khan and Suriya will shoot the two versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously and release them on the same day

Aamir Khan and Suriya's Ghajini 2 to release on the same day, actors to shoot 'two versions simultaneously'

In Pic: Aamir Khan and Suriya

Aamir Khan and Suriya’s Ghajini 2 to release on the same day, actors to shoot ‘two versions simultaneously’
Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' was one of the major blockbusters. The film, originally released in Tamil, starred Suriya in the lead role. Now, there has been discussion regarding a sequel in both languages, but the actors don't want to attach the "remake" label to the sequel. Reports suggest that both actors will shoot the two versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously and release them on the same day.


Ghajini 2 is happening


According to Pinkvilla, Suriya will play the lead role in the Tamil version, while Aamir will reprise his role for the Hindi version. In conversation with the portal, Suriya said, "It's surprising that you asked me about 'Ghajini 2' now. After a long time, Allu Aravind approached me with the idea of a sequel and asked if it would be possible. I said, 'Definitely, sir, we can consider it.' Yes, the talks have started, and things are in process. 'Ghajini 2' might happen."


Suriya and Aamir Khan to shoot for Ghajini 2 

The news portal also quoted a source saying, "With the rise of pan-India films, remakes of cult movies with popular stars are becoming a thing of the past. Both Suriya and Aamir Khan are excited about 'Ghajini 2', but they don't want the 'remake' label attached to the film. They are also concerned that releasing one version before the other could take away from the novelty factor, and they have expressed these concerns to the producers. After hearing both actors out, Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena proposed a solution: shoot the two versions of 'Ghajini 2' simultaneously and release them on the same day."

"Creating a sequel to a cult classic like 'Ghajini' comes with significant responsibility, as the first part was a game-changer for both actors. Their priority is to ensure that the sequel feels organic and isn't made purely for financial gain. They both like the concept but are awaiting narrations at various stages of development. The script is currently being worked on, and we should have a clearer idea of the progress by mid-2025," the report further added.

Suriya thanks Aamir Khan for introducing him to the fraternity 

Earlier today, during the press conference for his upcoming film 'Kanguva', Suriya thanked Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan for introducing him to the entire fraternity. While addressing the media, Suriya shared, "I can't thank you all enough for the love you have been giving me. If I have to recollect, it started with Aamir sir coming to the media and talking about me, saying, 'He is the person who did the original version of 'Ghajini'.' It all started there, and he introduced me to the entire media, the entire fraternity, and the country. Thanks to him for putting my name on the map. 'Ghajini' was a very important film, and then 'Singham' was a very important film."

