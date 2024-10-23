Aamir Khan previously had Rajkumar Santoshi’s dramedy, a slice-of-life narrative by Zoya Akhtar, and renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic among others. Now, he also has Kishore Kumar’s biopic on the plate

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Have you heard? Aamir Khan to take on Kishore Kumar’s biopic x 00:00

Another biopic for Aamir

ADVERTISEMENT

Even as Aamir Khan is getting ready for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par with director RS Prasanna, he has a new dilemma. The actor-filmmaker, who had five subjects to pick from for his next lead role, now has one more to make his choice tougher. Aamir previously had Rajkumar Santoshi’s dramedy, a slice-of-life narrative by Zoya Akhtar, and renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam’s biopic among others. Now, he also has Kishore Kumar’s biopic on the plate. The retelling of the life story of one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile legends has been a dream project for director Anurag Basu. For long, the filmmaker was keen to make it with Ranbir Kapoor. Rumours are rife that Basu has approached Aamir for the same and impressed him with his vision for the biopic. Incidentally, Basu was contemplating a two-hero film with Aamir and Ranbir a few years ago, but things didn’t pan out. Aamir is said to take a call on his next slate as an actor after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Not such a good deal

The flak that some stars received for endorsing a pan masala brand continues to haunt their colleagues. News is that Anil Kapoor recently rejected an endorsement deal worth R10 crore. Sources claim the veteran actor understands his responsibility as a celebrity who can influence his fans and consumers with his endorsements. Moreover, he has been an avid advocate of healthy eating and lifestyle, and ensures he conveys that through his work. Kapoor, who at one time was averse to brand endorsements, is now a sought-after celebrity for a diverse range of products. Not one to compromise on his work ethics and principles, AK declined to sign up for the pan masala brand as he deemed the products to be harmful for health.

Inspired by DP

Triptii Dimri, who is getting ready for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali, recently shared a relatable incident form her teenage years. When asked if she had ever tried being her own hairstylist, the actor shared, “I have cut my hair a lot during my childhood. When Chandni Chowk To China [2009] was releasing, I saw Deepika Padukone’s hairstyle and decided to cut my own bangs.” For the late-comers, Deepika played twin sisters in the action comedy helmed by Nikkhil Advani.

Attracting real stories

Vikrant Massey seems to attract reality-based subjects. After 12th Fail (2023), the biopic on police officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Sector 36, based on the 2006 Noida serial murders, the actor is in talks for an international thriller inspired by an episode from the life of spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain, the film retells how Sri Sri’s intervention resolved Colombia’s 52-year civil war. Vikrant is in advanced talks to play the lead role in the thriller written by ace ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi.

Taarikh pe taarikh!

Karan Johar recently announced that his next production, the biopic of C Shankaran Nair, starring Akshay Kumar, will arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025. Interestingly, the makers of the superstar’s next, Jolly LLB 3, had already booked April 10 due to the long weekend. Since there is a less than a month’s gap between the two courtroom dramas, KJo has reportedly requested Akki to rethink the release plans for Subhash Kapoor’s directorial venture. The film also stars Arshad Warsi as a lawyer nicknamed Jolly. Akki is said to have conveyed his filmmaker-friend’s request to the Jolly LLB 3 makers.

Tishu says sorry to Ishita

Tigmanshu Dhulia recently apologised to Ishita Dutta for cutting her role in the Jio Studios production, Ghamasaan. “I had initially given her character the profession of a forest officer. But while editing, I felt that in showing her as a forest officer, her femininity was going away. So, I removed her profession [from her character]. That’s why the scenes between the husband [played by Pratik Gandhi] and wife look so lovely in the film. So, my decision was good but [pointing towards Ishita] I am so sorry.” Ishita responded by gesturing that she understood his decision was in the best interest of the film.

Much ado over a cameo

One can understand a filmmaker keeping a superstar cameo in a big-ticket film a surprise for the audiences. On the other hand, another filmmaker would be keen to hype up a superstar special appearance in a festival release. However, Salman Khan’s cameo as Dabangg supercop Chulbul Pandey in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again baffles us. mid-day first reported that the filmmaker met Salman regarding his special appearance in the upcoming Ajay Devgn-starrer (Jab Shetty met Salman, October 5). Since then, some reports have been claiming that the superstar would be shooting his part this week, while some others claimed the special appearance had been cancelled. It appears that better sense prevailed over the makers that they shouldn’t confuse the audiences any more. Yesterday, they finally announced that Salman indeed has a special cameo as Chulbul with Ajay’s Singham in the actioner.