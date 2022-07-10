Giorgia Andriani introduces Hugo and Dolche

Giorgia is pet mum to her two dogs

Giorgia Andrani with Hugo and Dolche/Instagram

Giorgia Andriani recently invited mid-day.com home to meet her two pet dogs, Hugo and Dolche. Catch all the fun on the latest episode of 'Celebrity Pet Parents.'

Speaking about her pets, Giorgia says, "When I was about 16 years old, I got a dog named Hugo but he died as a puppy. So I named Hugo after that dog. That was my only dog experience, after that I thought I'm not having a dog again. Dolche because in Italian 'dolche' means sweet, when he came he was very sweet. These guys give you a lot of love but at the same time they are fully entertaining. I used to be a cat person, my mum takes care of a colony of 500 cats. She sterilises them and they are disabled cats, that nobody else would take. Three years ago, I decided to change the pattern and get a dog home!"

Also Read: New 'BFFs' in town: Shehnaaz Gill attends Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash