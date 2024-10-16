Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Government and police are ensuring Salman Khan is protected says worried Arbaaz Khan

'Government and police are ensuring Salman Khan is protected', says 'worried' Arbaaz Khan

Updated on: 16 October,2024 09:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Arbaaz Khan said that a lot is happening at the moment in the family and everyone is worried about his brother Salman Khan's safety following Baba Siddique's assassination

'Government and police are ensuring Salman Khan is protected', says 'worried' Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan Pic/X

NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination sent shockwaves across political and Bollywood communities. Reacting to the same, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother and producer Arbaaz Khan spoke about his family’s safety and expressed that they’re all worried. Siddique was killed after being shot at outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to death on Saturday night.


Arbaaz Khan says everyone is worried


In an interview with Zoom, Arbaaz Khan said that a lot is happening at the moment in the family and everyone is worried. When asked about Salman Khan’s safety since the actor has been a constant target, Arbaaz said, “I wouldn’t say we are all okay right now but we are trying to do what we can do the best. We are ensuring that everybody, along with the government and the police, is making sure that things go the way they should, and, he’s (Salman) protected. Everyone is doing their best. We want to stay this way right now.”


Baba Siddique was a very close family friend

While speaking ANI, Arbaaz said, "Baba Siddique sir was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha hai." (You could see how everyone from the industry used to gather during his Eid bash and his demise is quite saddening.) We have prayers for the family and we all are affected by this incident. It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it."

About Baba Siddique’s assassination 

The last rites of Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan on Sunday. Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 4 accused so far and three accused are still absconding, search for whom is on. According to the police, the plan to kill Baba Siddiqui had started 3 months ago, the accused had gone to Baba Siddiqui's house several times without weapons. The police said that the entire planning of Baba Siddiqui's murder was done in Pune. Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of more than 15 people in connection with the case. 

