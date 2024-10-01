Actor Govinda injured his leg after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport. He is out of danger and recuperating at a private hospital

Govinda, Krushna Abhishek Pic/PTI, Instagram

Govinda health update: Krushna Abhishek says 'Mama is feeling better now' after accidental shooting

Actor Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram and shared his uncle’s health update. For those unversed, Govinda injured his leg after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence when he was about to leave for the airport. The 60-year-old actor is out of danger and recuperating at a private hospital.

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek wishes him a speedy recovery

Krushna Abhishek took to Instagram and wrote, “Mama is feeling better now Thank you all for your prayers and love Wishing him a speedy recovery God is Kind Pls let your prayers keep pouring in.”

Earlier in the day, Krushna’s wife and actress Kashmera Shah visited Govinda at Criti Care Hospital near his Juhu. Amid questions about him being missing amid the tragic incident, Krushna told Hindustan Times, "He is okay and fine now, Kashmera met him. I am in Australia right now. He will be discharged in a few days.”

Govinda’s first statement after accidentally shooting himself

Govinda, a favourite with audiences for his impeccable comic timing and dancing skills, later issued a statement informing his fans he is doing better.

"With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed.

"I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," the "Hero No 1" actor and a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said in the audio message.

Govinda accidentally shot himself at home

The accident happened around 4.45 am when he was about to leave home to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, according to PTI. The trigger of the licensed revolver got pushed accidentally while the actor was keeping it in the cupboard. A bullet then hit his leg.

Govinda was last seen in 2019's ‘Rangeela Raja’. In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008.