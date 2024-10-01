Kashmera Shah who is married to actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek paid a visit to their uncle Govinda at the hospital. The actor and Shiv Sena leader accidentally shot himself in the leg

Actress Kashmera Shah on Tuesday arrived at CritCare Hospital in Mumbai to meet actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who was injured earlier in the day after he accidentally shot himself in the leg. Govinda sustained a leg injury from the incident and was admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

Kashmera Shah, who is married to Govinda's nephew actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek was seen arriving at the hospital on Tuesday morning. She was surrounded by the paparazzi at the entrance of the hospital who asked for a comment to which she responded, "Kuch nahi (Nothing)."

For thos unaware, Kashmera and Krushna have not been on good terms for years with Govinda and his wife Sunita. Their family feud often makes headlines as the four make comments on the nature of their relationship.

A few days back, Govinda's wife Sunita had said in an interview that she does not get along with Krushna and Kashmera. On the podcast 'Timeout With Ankit' , Sunita said that she will not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show as Krushna is a part of it. "See, I will tell you one thing, main jhooth nahi bolungi, Krushna-Kashmera se mera nahi jamta hai… toh show karti main, agar woh log nahi hote," she said.

Krushna on the other hand wishes to makes amends with his mami. "I love her a lot. Mami has always loved me like her kid, and also done a lot for me. She has all the right to be angry on me. I know she says everything in anger, but it is nothing else. Main unka mana lunga, she is my mami," said Krushna in an interview with Hindustan Times recently.

Govinda's brother Kirti Kumar gives update

The actor's brother Kirti Kumar said that the actor is out of danger and will be discharged from the hospital in 2-3 days. He said that the bullet was removed by the doctors on time, hence there wasn't damage

Actor Govinda's brother, Kirti Kumar, met with Govinda at the hospital. He told Mid Day that Govinda will be released from the hospital in 2-3 days. The bullet did not hit the bone in his leg, and the operation was completed. He is out of danger, and his condition is now stable.… https://t.co/BqjJb1CLa8 pic.twitter.com/WWWxlOD397 — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 1, 2024

Govinda's first statement after his accidental gunshot wound

Earlier, in an audio message shared by Shiv Sena member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition.

Govinda, in his statement, said, "Namaskar, pranam, main hoon Govinda. Aap sabke aashirwad, mata-pita ke aashirwad aur guru ki kripa se, jo goli lagi thi, ab vah nikaal di gayi hai. Main yahaan ke Doctor Agarwal ji ka aur aap sabki duaon ka dhanyavaad deta hoon. (Namashkar, Pranam, I am Govinda. With all your blessings, the blessings of my parents, and the grace of my guru, the bullet that had hit me has now been removed. I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Agarwal here and to all of you for your prayers.)"

The incident took place around 4:45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and beloved actors, who made his acting debut in the late 1980s and started his career in action and drama films. Over the years, the actor has acted in several Hindi films, becoming a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Marte Dam Tak', 'Khudgarz', 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Swarg' and 'Hum', which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.