Govinda's wife Sunita shared, "I told my mother-in-law that she didn’t know how to do the dishes or clean the house. Eventually, we got to know she was some minister’s daughter and a Govinda fan"

Govinda with his wife Sunita Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article When Govinda's fan pretended to be a maid and worked in his house for 20 days: 'She used to stay up late' x 00:00

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation. Some of his best films are 'Dulhe Raja', 'Coolie No 1', 'Hero No 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films. The actor has garnered a massive fan following that has stood by his side through thick and thin. However, one obsessive fan once entered his house and pretended to be a maid, but in reality was a minister’s daughter.

Govinda’s fan pretended to be a maid and worked at his house

Govinda’s wife Sunita recently shared a fan incident involving the actor on the podcast, Timeout With Ankit. She said, “There was this fan who pretended to be a house help and she stayed with us for around 20-22 days. I thought that she looked like she was from a well-off family. I told my mother-in-law that she didn’t know how to do the dishes or clean the house. Eventually, we got to know she was some minister’s daughter and a Govinda fan.”

Govinda’s wife Sunita ran a background check

She added, “I was young at that time but I got suspicious. She used to stay up late and wait for Govinda. I was stunned. Finally, I got a background check for her. She then cried to us and confessed she was Govinda’s fan. Then her father came and brought four cars with him. I think she worked with us for about 20 days. This is the kind of fan following he had.”

Govinda’s work front

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Rangeela Raja’. In 2024, he joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena during the Lok Sabha Elections. Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "The clean aura (of Shiv Sena) inspired me. We have seen the same level of progress here (in Maharashtra) in the last 2 years, as we have seen in the country in the last 10 years. We will focus on the beautification of the state and the growth of art and culture."

In 2004, Govind successfully contested the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, defeating veteran BJP leader Ram Naik. However, he later resigned from the Congress party.