Pic of bullet removed from Govinda’s leg goes viral, lock of actor’s gun was broken: Report

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The picture of the bullet removed from actor Govinda's leg, stained with blood, and kept in a steel bowl has gone viral on social media. As per reports, it is a 9mm bullet

Pic of bullet removed from Govinda’s leg goes viral, lock of actor’s gun was broken: Report

Bullet removed from Govinda's leg Pic/Instagram, X

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Govinda underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury sustained when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired early Tuesday morning. Now, a picture of the bullet that was removed from his leg has gone viral. 


Viral photo of bullet removed from Govinda’s leg 


In an audio message shared by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition, saying, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers." The picture of the bullet stained with blood, kept in a steel bowl has gone viral on social media. As per reports, it is a 9mm bullet. 


The lock of Govinda’s gun was broken

According to a report by IANS, Govinda was cleaning his closet when the incident happened and suffered an injury because a small part of the lock of his gun was broken. At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu. The doctors at the hospital have successfully removed the bullet from his leg, and have stated that the actor will be kept in observation for some time before he is given a discharge.

Govinda’s acting career 

Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, made his film debut with the 1986 film 'Love 86'. A dancing superstar of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades. His film credits include 'Ilzaam', 'Gambler', 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Partner'. The actor was last seen in 2019's 'Rangeela Raja'.

Govinda’s entry into politics 

In March, a month before the Lok Sabha elections, Govinda joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. This marked Govinda's re-entry into the political landscape after nearly two decades. The actor won the 2004 poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket before stepping away from politics in 2008. 

