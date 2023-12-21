Govinda Birthday 2023: Raveena Tandon took us down memory lane with a clip from their first song ever for the film Dulhe Raja

Govinda and Raveena Tandon in stills from Ladka Deewana Lage

Govinda Birthday 2023: Raveena Tandon and Govinda are one of the most popular pairings in commercial Hindi cinema, having starred together in several comedies together. On Govinda's birthday. the actress took fans down memory lane to share a clip from their first song together.

The actors starred together for the first time in the film Dulhe Raja. Raveena shared a clip from the song Ladka Deewana Lage and recounted how the two of them come to star in the film. She posted, "My dearest Darling friend Chichi, @govinda_herono1 This was our first song together after many misses of getting a chance to work with each other, we finally started Dulhe Raja, with the blessings of Kali Mata, and Harmesh ji at the helm. After the very first shot of this song together, I knew this is the beginning of a very long association. Here’s to our films and friendship together for so many years! Happy Happy Birthday my friend @govinda_herono1 ! Chiranjeevibhava🙏🏻 Jai Bholenath! Samarthobhava, Aayushmaanbhava."

Govinda responded to her post, commenting, "Thank you so much for your wishes my dearest Rav♥️ @officialraveenatandon Believe me I knew it too I told Harmesh ji apki picture se zyada aapke gaane chalenge aur gaane se bhi zyada apke Hero Heroine Zintak hai! Lots of love♥️ Jai Bholenath Har Har Mahadev."

Ladka Deewana Lage was the first of many hit songs Govinda and Raveena Tandon have starred in together. Their 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare' and 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' remain some of the most popular dance numbers of their career.

The Hero No. 1 star turned 60 today. The actor who lit up the Hindi cinema screens with his dance moves and energetic performance and flamboyant costumes has been entertaining audiences for three decades. On Wednesday night, he rang in his birthday surrounded by his wife and kids.

Govinda was seen in a black shirt and jacket paired with blue denims. He was seen with his wife Sunita and kids- Tina and Yashvardhan. He cut a cake in front of the paparazzi and was also seen feeding cake to the street kids who came to him to celebrate his birthday along with him. The actor also happily posed with his little fans.