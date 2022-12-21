Breaking News
Govinda Birthday Special: Check out his 5 evergreen dance numbers

Updated on: 21 December,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
As he turns a year older today, let's take a look at 5 of the two-time Filmfare Award-winning actor's greatest dance numbers

Govinda. Pic/Yogen Shah


The 90s star Govinda boasts of a career with many blockbuster films and even more catchy songs to which he performed some memorable dance numbers. 


As he turns a year older today, let's take a look at 5 of the two-time Filmfare Award-winning actor's greatest dance numbers.



Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye


In this extremely catchy tune from the 1998 flick 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Govinda lit up the screen with his swag alongside actress Raveena Tandon as they dance at many locations with multiple outfit changes.

Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se

Govinda shares great chemistry with co-actor Neelam in this romantic number from 'Khudgarz' in the middle of bright and sunny snow-capped mountains.

Husn Hai Suhana

This infectiously peppy tune from the film 'Coolie No. 1' is a treat for the ears and eyes alike. The expansive sets, dramatic costumes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and the huge Broadway-like ensemble of dancers all make this song a memorable one.

Ek Ladki Chahiye Khas Khas

One of the highlights of the film 'Kyon Ki...Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta', this infectious duet sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula features a denim-clad Govinda matching steps with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in several metropolitan locations.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare

In 'Dulhe Raja', the 59-year-old actor appeared yet again with Raveena Tandon to emanate great energy on screen. The music video is a feast to the eyes with its lush green locations and the quirky costumes the actor duo wore while dancing effortlessly.

