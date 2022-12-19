Breaking News
Raveena Tandon spends quality time with son Ranbir watching FIFA World cup match in Qatar

Updated on: 19 December,2022 12:32 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented on her post

Credit: Raveena Tandon/Instagram


Quite a few of B-Town's football enthusiasts were seen watching the matches live in Qatar. Raveena Tandon too took off with her son Ranbirvardhan Thadani and the two spent some quality mother-son time together watching Croatia vs Morocco match.


They watched Croatia defeat Morocco in the play-off on Saturday to finish third in the tournament. Sharing some videos and photographs on Instagram, Raveena wrote, "#fifa2022. It’s Son Time ! #croatiavsmorocco #achrafhakimi #worldcup #qatar"



The actress was seen wearing a black top with a denim jacket with her hair tied up in a ponytail. Ranbir wore a red T-shirt. Raveena was also seen grooving and singing along to the music in the stadium.


Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented on her post, "Mothers of the year." She is also in Qatar with her son. "@farahkhankunder hahaha ya that’ll be our caption," Raveena replied.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 which was the second highest-grossing film. The movie has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry by breaking all box office records.  She also made a big wave with ‘Aranyak’ on OTT for which she has bagged al ot of awards this year. Raveena will be next seen in T series family entertainer Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arbaaz Khan’s upcoming social drama Patna Shukla. She has recently finished shooting for a Disney plus Hotstar web series. She will soon start shoot for Aranyak Season 2.

