Monday Motivation! 'Core training' with Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gives some year end fitness goals
It's party season and as we approach the New Year, many of us can't help but binge on all our favourite food! However don't freak out, one of Bollywood's fittest leading ladies Shilpa Shetty gives you some inspiration to burn those calories.
Shilpa shared a video of her 'Core training' session and captioned the post, 'As we’re nearing the end of the year, it’s important to remind oneself to stay disciplined and determined. So, today’s Monday Motivation includes snippets from my “Core Training”. It involves training the abdominal, pelvic, hip, and lower back muscles in a way that they work in harmony for better stability."
Shilpa also shared the workout flow to help followers along with their benefits.
1) V Stance Side-to-Side Knee Tucks 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side
2) Feet Hooked Russian Twists 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side
3) Prone Position Opposite Arm and Leg Raise 3 sets, 12-18 reps each side
4) A relaxing stretch. The first 2 exercises directly target the abdominal muscles (rectus abdominis and obliques); whereas the 3rd one targets the back and glutes. I always prefer performing both.)
Pro-tips to always remember:
* Always keep the chin tucked in.
* Exhale on the way up through the mouth and contract the working muscles even harder consciously.
* Inhale via the nose on your way down.
* Perform slow and controlled execution of exercises.
Any training program should begin with a sufficient and efficient warm up wherein certain mobility drills should be performed. I did it already, don’t forget to do yours.
So what are you waiting for! Let's get working on that fit and fab body for 2023.
