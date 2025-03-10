After his 2019 statement about turning down the lead role in Avatar, Govinda has now revealed the whopping amount he was offered to play Jake Sully in the 2009 film

Govinda was offered Rs 18 crore for Avatar Pic/AFP, X

Listen to this article Govinda claims he was offered THIS whopping amount for Avatar, reacts to trolls x 00:00

Bollywood actor Govinda, who was recently in the news for his divorce rumours with wife Sunita Ahuja, has once again made headlines for yet another claim surrounding his association with James Cameron’s magnum opus Avatar. After his 2019 statement about turning down the role, Govinda has now revealed the whopping amount he was offered to play Jake Sully in the 2009 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govinda was offered crores for Avatar

On Mukesh Khanna’s YouTube channel, Govinda stood by his statement of suggesting the title and revealed that he rejected the role since the character was lame. He recalled James telling him, "‘I am offering you 18 crores.’ I said, ‘I don’t want your 18 crores.' He said the shoot would be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!"

Needless to say when Govinda made the claims years ago he was panned on social media. Reacting to the same, he added, "Even at the start of my career, people laughed at my ambition to become an actor. They wondered how someone from Virar gaon could become a hero. Even after my films succeeded, some insisted my success was just a fluke.”

About Avatar and its sequels

The first Avatar film was a huge success upon release in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time. Its worldwide record was broken by Avengers: Endgame. The visual spectacle starred Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington who fight against humans invading Pandora and destroying its natural habitat.

By the end of its sequel The Way of Water, the family of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) successfully fight back an RDA assault against the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns with which they live in harmony. But their eldest son is killed in the fighting, and the RDA remains deeply entrenched on Pandora.

The upcoming installment Fire and Ash will pick up soon after those events, as Jake and Neytiri encounter the Ash People, a clan of Na’vi who Cameron has hinted are drawn more to violence and power than other clans.

Govinda is among the best comic actors the Indian cinema has ever seen. During the 90s, he was at the top of his career and delivered some evergreen superhit comedy films for which he got a lot of appreciation. Some of his best films are Dulhe Raja, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Haseena Maan Jayegi among others.