After the news of Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shooting himself came out, the actor was questioned by Juhu Police, who explained that he was putting the revolver back in the cupboard after cleaning it when it accidentally discharged and hit his leg. Though the police have not filed any FIR in the matter, and preliminary evidence suggests no foul play, the authorities are still sceptical about Govinda's statement and may call him again for further questioning.

Govinda gun misfire: Police 'not convinced'

News agency PTI reported that a crime branch team, led by senior police inspector Daya Nayak, visited the actor to speak to him about the incident. Meanwhile, a News 18 report suggested that a source said the officials are "not fully convinced by Govinda’s story." Even the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dikshit Gedam of Zone 9, stated, “We have reported this incident as a misfire from a licensed revolver. No FIR has been registered at this time. We are investigating how the incident occurred.”

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg

The incident took place early morning when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, “Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital.”

Govinda shifted to normal ward

While talking to the media, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja stated that “Papa is doing better, and he has been transferred to the normal ward from the ICU.”She also stated, “God is being kind,” and requested everyone to keep him in their prayers and blessings.

Govinda’s first statement after receiving treatment

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers. "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.