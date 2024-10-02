Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has shared an update on actor's health stating that he has been transferred to the normal ward

In Pic: Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja

Govinda health update: Actor 'transferred to normal ward', says daughter Tina Ahuja

The news of Govinda accidentally shooting himself in the leg left everyone in shock. The news made fans concerned about their favorite star's health. Now, after his wife cleared that there is no need to worry, his daughter Tina Ahuja has shared an update stating that the actor has been transferred to the normal ward. The actor's close friend Pahlaj Nihlani also shared a statement asking people not to give “misleading alarmist” updates about the actor.

While talking to the media, Tina stated that “Papa is doing better, and he has been transferred to the normal ward from the ICU.”She also stated, “God is being kind,” and requested everyone to keep him in their prayers and blessings.

Pahlaj Nihlani requested people not to give alarmist updates

While talking to Zoom TV, Pahlaj Nihlani shared, “I was just happy to see him happy and normal. There are all kinds of speculative reports about Govinda’s health. Someone says he was ‘able to talk.’ Arrey bhai, what do you mean by he was able to talk? Why wouldn’t he be able to talk? Goli paon mein lagi hai, mooh mein nahin (the gunshot wound is in his leg, not mouth). I request his so-called friends to stop giving misleading alarmist reports. Govinda is fine, very normal, and looking forward to returning home,” he added.

Govinda will be dancing soon, says wife Sunita

Sunita Ahuja earlier shared Govinda's health update and said, “He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone’s blessings, he has recovered... He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him... I would like to tell the fans to not panic; he will be dancing soon.”

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg

The incident took place early morning when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, “Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital.”

Govinda’s first statement after receiving treatment

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers. "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr. Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.