Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor-turned-politician Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja visited Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai to check on her husband, who sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver. Speaking with the media, Sunita who was in Kolkata when the incident took place shared Govinda's health update, saying he is "better" and will be discharged in two days.

Govinda will be dancing soon, says wife Sunita

She said, "He is better. We will admit him to the normal ward today. He is much better than yesterday. He will be discharged the day after tomorrow. With everyone's blessings, he has recovered...He has a great fan following, so people are praying for him...I would like to tell the fans to not panic, he will be dancing soon.”

Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg

The incident took place early morning when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

Govinda’s first statement after receiving treatment

Hours after the incident, Govinda, in an audio message, thanked the doctor who treated him and his well-wishers. "Hello, this is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet, which has now been removed. I thank the doctor here, Dr Agarwal ji. I thank all of you for your prayers," Govinda said in Hindi in the audio message.

Govinda’s Bollywood journey

Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, made his film debut with the 1986 film 'Love 86'. A dancing superstar of Hindi cinema of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Govinda has appeared in more than 165 films in his career spanning four decades. His film credits include 'Ilzaam', 'Gambler', 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ', 'Bhagam Bhag', and 'Partner'. The actor was last seen in 2019's 'Rangeela Raja'.

