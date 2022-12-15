Pati, patni, aur no woe for Bhumi Pednekar

Playing a domineering wife pursuing extra-marital relationship in Govinda Naam Mera, Bhumi says her character challenges society’s gender roles

Pic/Instagram

To Bhumi Pednekar, her character Gauri Waghmare from Govinda Naam Mera is “an unstoppable force of nature”. More importantly, she lives life on her terms. If her choreographer-husband — essayed by Vicky Kaushal — finds love outside marriage, Gauri turns the tables on him by flaunting her new boyfriend. “Gauri can stand up to a man, and be vocal about what she wants in life. I thank Shashank [Khaitan, director] for giving me the freedom to run riot with the character,” begins Pednekar, who had a blast essaying the part.



Govinda Naam Mera also stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Kiara Advani, is designed as a masala crime comedy centred on a frustrated husband and his domineering wife. From the trailer, it is evident that Pednekar’s character calls the shots in the marriage. Her character’s independent streak, coupled with the unconventional gender dynamics, drew the actor to the film. “I love playing women who challenge the status quo in society, and change the lens on gender. I would like this to be my calling card. Through my body of work, I want to loudly speak about the need for equality.”

In her seven-year run in the industry, the actor has constantly championed the cause through her movies. The stories and their milieu may be varied, but the women at the centre are similar — each fierce, and exercising agency. From the new bride who seeks a divorce citing the lack of toilet in her marital home, in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), to the soft-spoken Sumi who comes out of the closet in Badhaai Do, Pednekar says it has been a conscious choice to play these spirited characters. “I have always believed that cinema can be a powerful tool to showcase strong, independent and progressive women on screen. I have consciously chosen films that present the woman of today. I have been inclined to play women who haven’t compromised on their dreams and wishes, and stood up against patriarchy.”

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar: The characters I play are a reflection of my belief system

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal