×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Got an opportunity to bring in my culture says Bhumi Pednekar spills beans about her Govinda Naam Mera character

Got an opportunity to bring in my culture, says Bhumi Pednekar spills beans about her 'Govinda Naam Mera' character

Updated on: 03 December,2022 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Though Bhumi's career graph has been versatile, this will be the first time she's playing a character connected to her roots - a Mahasratrian. Gauri's hilarious side in the trailer is being loved by the audience

Got an opportunity to bring in my culture, says Bhumi Pednekar spills beans about her 'Govinda Naam Mera' character

Bhumi Pednekar. Pic/Yogen Shah


After receiving a positive response to the upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer from the audiences for its quirky dialogues and power-packed performances, Bhumi Pednekar shared her experience of playing a character of a Marathi wife in the film. Bhumi Pednekar playing Gauri in 'Govinda Naam Mera' features her in a different avatar. Bhumi aces her character of a Marathi wife with a quirky spin. The Shashank Khaitan directorial will be Bhumi's second outing with Dharma after a small cameo in Bhoot.


Also Read: Mrunal Thakur: I’m told Bollywood didn’t give me a proper platform



Though Bhumi's career graph has been versatile, this will be the first time she's playing a character connected to her roots - a Mahasratrian. Gauri's hilarious side in the trailer is being loved by the audience. Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.


Giving insights about her character, Bhumi said, "Gauri Waghmare is one of the most interesting characters that has come my way. She is strong minded, ambitious and has many desires and at the same time she's funny, she's bossy, she's witty. She doesn't give a damn about anything." She added, "Because I am a Maharashtrian, I got an opportunity to bring in a bit of my culture into this character. For me, creating Gauri was an amalgamation of cracking her physicality, to cracking her look to the way she speaks. After a while, I've got to play a character that is so well rounded."

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him in Disneyland

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in an all-new avatar, the complete family entertainer has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Kiara Advani, the mass entertainer will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. Meanwhile, Bhumi will also be seen in 'The Ladykiller' along with Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan's production 'Bhakshak', Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' and in an upcoming romantic comedy film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani vicky kaushal bollywood news Entertainment News bollywood Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK