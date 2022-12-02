×
Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports five new cases
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway on December 4
South Korean vlogger case: Court extends police custody of 2 accused till Dec 5
Congress likely to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day: Sources
Shraddha murder case: Chess keeps Aftab engaged in Tihar Jail, says Police

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tusshar Kapoor tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him in Disneyland

Tusshar Kapoor tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him in Disneyland

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there

Tusshar Kapoor tells how his father Jeetendra rescued him in Disneyland

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor remembers being lost in Disneyland at the age of 5 and how his father Jeetendra found him there. Tusshar says: "In 1982, I got lost in Disneyland. I was 5 years old. I got late catching the train and my family had already taken their seats on the train."


Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor shares an important insight into 'Thumkeshwari's' hookstep

He adds if his father had not come back to find him, he would have never met his family. "I was also searching for them and my dad came back looking after me and I think I would not have been sitting here if he couldn't have reached on time."

Jeetendra appears as a celebrity guest for the 'Jeetendra Ji Special' episode of 'Indian Idol 13'. His son and actor Tusshar shares a video message for him expressing his happiness over his presence on the show.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare makes a very tough yet appropriate decision

"I am happy to see him on Indian Idol as it's his favourite show. I hope you enjoy the show and have a great time. More power to you dad," adds the actor, who is busy with his upcoming film 'Maarrich' in which he will be seen playing a cop.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tusshar kapoor bollywood Jeetendra bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK