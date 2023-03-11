'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan makes netizens go gaga as he flexes his toned body in latest Insta post, girlfriend Saba Azad says 'Stop it'!

Taking to his Insta fam by surprise, on Saturday morning the 'Vikram Vedha' actor posted an old photo from November, where he can be seen flexing his toned body

(Pic courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is not just a phenomenal actor but also a big fitness freak and his Instagram photos are a testimony to that!

Roshan who is renowned for his marvellous dance moves and swoon-worthy good looks often kicks up a storm on social media every time he posts photos of his washboard abs and chiselled body.

Taking to his Insta fam by surprise, on Saturday morning the 'Vikram Vedha' actor posted an old photo from November, where he can be seen flexing his toned body. While sharing the throwback photo on his IG handle, the actor wrote a long note describing how the photo is currently serving as a reminder 'not to deviate too much'.

Sharing the eye-grabbing photograph, Hrithik wrote, "When the diet n sleep score is on point , it feels so good. Took this in November 2022. Currently serving as a reminder not to deviate or let go too much while on kids spring break."

Stressing on the importance of a good diet and sleep the 'Krrish' actor further wrote, "It’s funny how food and sleep - the easy sounding ones is where most of us fail. Cause they require a quiet mind n content disciplined days. Whereas training n gym is so simple cause it requires aggression which is somehow easier to access than quiet joy."

Spilling beans on how meditation helped him stick to his routine and attain joy, Hrithik wrote, "What has helped me change my course and up my joy is meditation. Sounds so boring. But once you give it enough time , magical things happen. I started with 10 mins a year ago. And today an hour seems less."

Rocking a simple printed white vest, the actor looks like an absolute hunk as he flexes his puffed-up biceps as strikes a pose like a bodybuilder. The actor looks dapper as he sports a black cap along with black sunglasses.

From his ardent fans to his friends from his film fraternity, everybody flocked to HR's comments section to praise his swoon-worthy physique.

Reacting to Hrithik's breathtaking Instagram post, his girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, "Stop it!!" along with a heart eye, red heart and fire emoji.

"Wow ! U gotta teach me how to meditate n build those muscles," wrote his 'Koi Mil Gaya' co-star Priety Zinta while reacting to Hrithik's hotbod.

"Duggu, this is incredible", commented celebrity photographer, Daboo Ratnani.

His cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan too reacted to Hrithik's photo by commenting, "Perfectly articulated!".

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Sidharth Ananad's much-awaited next, 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.