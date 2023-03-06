Taking over the skies, Hrithik Roshan announces the Hyderabad schedule wrap of his next film ‘Fighter’

Trust Hrithik Roshan to make heads turn and jaws drop with his every move. Soaring the excitement of the audience, Hrithik Roshan announced the third schedule wrap of Fighter with the whole aircraft roaring in sync to cheer for Fighter, including the entire crew of the film

Pic/ Hrithik Roshan's Twitter

Racing to emerge amongst the most anticipated and awaited upcoming films, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it’s inception. Adding to the ongoing excitement, the actor announced the wrap of Hyderabad schedule for India’s first aerial action film with a swagger video mid-air.

Trust Hrithik Roshan to make heads turn and jaws drop with his every move. Soaring the excitement of the audience, Hrithik Roshan announced the third schedule wrap of Fighter with the whole aircraft roaring in sync to cheer for Fighter, including the entire crew of the film. Earlier, the Sidhharth Anand directorial has shot at the Tezpur Air base in Assam, Pahalgam in Kashmir and now concluded the third schedule at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

Mounted on a lavish scale, the ambitious passion project of director Siddharth Anand, who also launches his production house ‘Marflix Pictures’ with Fighter, features Hrithik Roshan as a fighter jet pilot for the first time on screen, tracing his journey from a young cadet in training to India’s best fighter pilot. Known for his commitment to characters, Hrithik Roshan has undergone a physical transformation to fit the bill of an Air Force officer across the different phases of his life.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan in awe of Saba Azad's 'moves'

Earlier on Sunday, Hrithik Roshan also shared a post commemorating his experience of working on Fighter. With a picture of scale model Fighter jets, the actor shared, “Fighter.

Airborne.

The re learning and the unlearning.

The actor, the human.

The process.

Exhilarating.”

#Fighter.



Airborne.



The re learning and the unlearning.



The actor , the human.



The process.



Exhilarating. pic.twitter.com/nzljfOwj42 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 5, 2023

Wooing the audience with his impeccable performances with every film, Hrithik Roshan has impressed the critics and masses alike with a diverse range of characters across genres. Last seen as a menacing, deadly gangster Vedha in Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan shifts gears effortless to slip into the shoes of a fighter jet pilot for Fighter.

Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release on January 25, 2024.