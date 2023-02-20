Have you heard? Hrithik roshan on war path

Writer Shridhar Raghavan and Aditya Chopra have finalised the script of the second instalment of War (2019), which will see Hrithik Roshan reprise his role as the spy, Kabir

Hrithik Roshan

Talk in tinsel town is that Tiger v/s Pathaan is not the only script in the YRF spy universe that Aditya Chopra has locked. It turns out that writer Shridhar Raghavan and Adi have also finalised the script of the second instalment of War (2019), which will see Hrithik Roshan reprise his role as the spy, Kabir. The plan is to take the project on floors early next year. By then, Hrithik will have wrapped up Fighter with director Siddharth Anand. The crossover of the superspies, which started with Pathaan and will be followed up with Tiger 3, is expected to continue with War 2 as well. While the plot of Hrithik’s next espionage thriller is being kept under wraps, it remains to be seen whether Siddharth returns to helm the actioner.

Anju in SLB’s period drama

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently shared the first look of his upcoming magnum opus, Heeramandi. One of his passion projects, the period drama —starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Sehgal — also marks the filmmaker’s OTT debut. Earlier, it was reported that Shabana Azmi and Mumtaz would feature in the web series. While there is no official word on them, reports now claim that Anju Mahendru has been roped in for the show set in pre-Independence Lahore. Apparently, Mahendru plays the head of courtesans in the drama. While SLB has directed the first episode, the subsequent episodes have been helmed by his former assistant director Mitakshara Kumar.

Ending on an action note

It is known that a week after the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan resumed filming his next, Jawan. With the movie slated to arrive in cinemas on June 2, director Atlee and team are gearing up to wrap up the shoot latest by March-end. Incidentally, the final spell will be completed in Mumbai with a high-octane action sequence. Shah Rukh will film an extensive double-role chase sequence, designed by action choreographers Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu, in real locations of the city. The stunts, we hear, will be different from the ones seen in Pathaan. Besides Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan stars Deepika Padukone in a special role.

Nandamuris bereaved

Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, cousin of actor Junior NTR, passed away on Saturday night in Bengaluru’s Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital. He suffered a heart attack on January 27 during his politician-cousin Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padyatra in Andhra Pradesh. After he collapsed suddenly, the actor was rushed to a hospital in Kuppam, but was moved to Bengaluru as his condition was critical. Taraka Ratna would have celebrated his 40th birthday on February 22. His last rites will be performed today.

Celebration time on the set

Television show Meet seems to have struck a chord with viewers. The show completed 500 episodes recently, and the team decided to celebrate the occasion by cutting cakes on the set. Ashi Singh, who plays Meet Hooda in the drama, said, “It feels like it was yesterday when we started shooting for the show. I can’t believe we’ve completed 500 episodes already.” Shagun Pandey, who plays Manmeet Ahalawat, admitted that it has been an “incredible journey.”

For children’s cause

Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed by the UNICEF as India’s National Ambassador. “I will be a strong voice for children’s rights, especially the most vulnerable, and will support solutions for issues that impact them the most,” promised the actor. He has also been a celebrity advocate for the international organisation for over two years.

Caught on the wrong foot

Looks like it wasn’t a perfect weekend for Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who visited Siddhivinayak Temple along with his parents, was fined by the Mumbai Traffic Police for parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone. Along with a picture of his luxury sedan, the department shared a witty social media post that read, “Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don’t do the ‘Bhool’ of thinking that ‘Shehzadas’ can flout traffic rules. #RulesAaj KalAndForever(sic).” The actor’s problems didn’t end there. Kartik reportedly shared a video, claiming that it was the public’s response to Shehzada. That irked netizens, who pointed out that he was passing junta’s feedback to his previous films as their verdict on his latest movie.