Have you heard? Spy rivalry next

We hear that Aditya Chopra has locked the first draft of YRF Spy Universe’s next action thriller. Revolving around the rivalry between the two super spies, the film—tentatively called Tiger v/s Pathaan—is slated to go on floors sometime in 2024

Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Spy rivalry next

It looks like audiences won’t have to wait too long for the next Tiger-Pathaan film. No, we are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 this Diwali. We hear that Aditya Chopra has locked the first draft of YRF Spy Universe’s next action thriller. Revolving around the rivalry between the two super spies, the film—tentatively called Tiger v/s Pathaan—is slated to go on floors sometime in 2024. The two Khans can create magic on screen together, which was proven with Salman’s special appearance in Pathaan. The team is expected to up the ante with SRK’s pivotal part in Tiger 3. Naturally, their full-fledged collaboration will only take the entertainment quotient several notches higher. After all, the last time they played equal leads was three decades ago, in Karan Arjun.

Ranveer going R&AW?

It is interesting to notice that while Ranveer Singh was associated with Yash Raj Films, he was apparently never considered for any of their spy films. Now, the actor is said to be in the reckoning to play the lead in Anurag Basu’s The Black Tiger—a film on the iconic R&AW agent Ravinder Kaushik, who infiltrated the Pakistani army to help India in the 1970s and 80s. Initially, Rajkumar Gupta was planning to make the film on the agent with Salman Khan in the lead. However, his ownership rights to make the biopic lapsed, after which Anurag acquired it from Kaushik’s family.

The wait gets longer

Aamir Khan may have taken a break from acting, but not from perfectionism. The release of his production— Laapataa Ladies— with Kiran Rao, which she is also directing has been deferred. The makers had shared a teaser last August with March 3 as its release date. “Owing to the change in viewing patterns, Aamir and Kiran are reworking aspects of the narrative,” says a source.

Chiranjeevi bats for Ram

Chiranjeevi is mighty proud of son Ram Charan, who was praised by Hollywood director James Cameron for his performance in SS Rajamouli’s period blockbuster, RRR. Sharing a video of the Avatar maker lauding Ram’s acting chops, the megastar wrote, “Sir James Cameron, an acknowledgement of his character in RRR from a global icon and cinematic genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself. It is a great honour for Ram Charan. As a father, I feel proud of how far he has come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours.” Nothing wrong with that, but netizens are surprised that Chiranjeevi didn’t acknowledge Rajamouli in his post. Wonder why?

Alvida Shahnawaz

Television and film actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, 56, passed away on Friday after a severe heart attack. The actor was attending an awards function with colleagues from the fraternity when he complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. However, Shahnawaz who had undergone a bypass surgery last year, didn’t survive the surgery. He was known for his role in the TV series Sindbad the Sailor. He also played the part of Hafiz Saeed in Kabir Khan’s Phantom and has been a familiar face on OTT platforms, with series like Hostages and Mirzapur. The actor’s last rites were performed in Mazgaon yesterday afternoon.

Another remake on the cards

After Sairat (2016), another Marathi film has caught Karan Johar’s attention. After launching Janhvi Kapoor in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak (2018), the filmmaker is contemplating adapting Hemant Dhome’s Jhimma (2021). The Marathi drama revolves around seven girls from different age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds, coming together during a guided vacation in London. Reportedly, KJo who has initiated talks with the makers of the original film, is keen to cast Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Vidya Balan and Neena Gupta in his adaptation. Watch this space for the developments.