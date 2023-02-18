Have you heard? A-game!

Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. This year at the NBA all-star celebrity game, the actor will be seen playing alongside Marvel star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, among others

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will be part of the star-studded roster for the NBA all-star celebrity game in Salt Lake City, and will be seen playing alongside Marvel star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam, among others. Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others. He will be playing for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade’s team. Singh is confessedly a fan of Wade.

Good luck son, says Boman

Actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze is set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film. The proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son. “Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of shoot (sic),” he shared. On the work front, Boman will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu.

Fans upset with loved telly show?

In a first since a while, fans of the telly show, Anupamaa, have hit back at the makers for its “regressive” content. After hailing the show for showcasing its forward-thinking protagonist’s opinions, fans have now criticised the makers for failing to live up to their promise. A recent development in the narrative has irked fans, who took to social media to express their anger. While some suggested the narrative showed her character in poor light, others added, “Stop making a mockery of women empowerment, domestic violence, and abuse.” Another fan wrote, “Please stop ruining your titular character, Anupamaa, who we are beginning to intensely dislike,” shared another. For years, the Rupali Ganguly-fronted show has topped TRP charts.

Buck up, Bollywood?

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore says the Hindi film industry is still a “little ageist”. Few roles for women of a certain age are written in Bollywood, unlike in Hollywood where actors like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench and Maggie Smith are still celebrated. She feels OTT could be a game-changer. Tagore, who will be seen in the family drama, Gulmohar, says, “We are still slightly ageist, especially with women, because powerful roles go to the men. Special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda [Rehman] ji or many other ageing lady actors.”

