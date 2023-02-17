Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he makes his directorial debut

Actor Boman Irani's son Kayoze is all set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film and the proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son

Taking to Instagram, Irani wished his son luck on his new adventure, "Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of shoot."

The pictures shared on social media show the actor and his wife Zenobia hugging their son and bestowing all their blessings and wishes for their son as he embarks on this new journey. On the work front, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Dunki'.

Speaking of 'Dunki', the film's lead star Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the unprecedented success of his recently-released action entertainer 'Pathaan', had revealed why his upcoming film 'Dunki' is special to him. In a recent social media crusade of Shah Rukh Khan, 'Ask SRK', a fan asked him "why is dunki so special for u?". Shah Rukh replied: "RajuaRajuaRaju and Abhijaata.Abhijaat." This is for the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together. Naturally, the film has been making a buzz since its announcement. In the film, SRK will be presented in a new avatar as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it also stars Tapsee Pannu. The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors in April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.