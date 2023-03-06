Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Amitabh Bachchan confirms injury on the sets of 'Project K' in Hyderabad
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Hrithik Roshan in awe of Saba Azads moves

Hrithik Roshan in awe of Saba Azad's 'moves'

Updated on: 06 March,2023 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a video in which Saba is seen singing and grooving. However, it was Hrithik's caption that caught everyone's attention

Hrithik Roshan in awe of Saba Azad's 'moves'

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Who does not love getting compliments -- especially when it is coming from your loved ones? Singer-actress Saba Azad, on Sunday, garnered praises from her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.


Taking to Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a video in which Saba is seen singing and grooving. However, it was Hrithik's caption that caught everyone's attention.



"The moves," he captioned the post.


In the next clip, he expressed happiness as Saba chose to wear Hrithik's T-shirt for her performance.

"Finally wore my @__huemn T," Hrithik captioned the post.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's high five ignored by a little kid, watch actor's cute video

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hrithik roshan Saba Azad bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK