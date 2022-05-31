Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 11:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time

Sussanne Khan has a cute pet name for Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad

Sussanne Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared an adorable nickname for the actor's current girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba shared a boomerang video of herself on Instagram in front of a mirror. Dressed in a brown dress, Saba captioned the post, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism!! #bts."




Sussanne also took to the comment section and tagged the young actress as 'Sabooo'.


