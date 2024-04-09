Breaking News
Gudi Padwa 2024: Janhvi Kapoor walks barefoot to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple - watch video

Updated on: 09 April,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Janhvi sought blessings on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pastel pink ethnic ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has always been open when it comes to her spirituality, celebrated the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa 2024 by visiting Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple barefoot. Janhvi sought blessings on Tuesday morning. She was seen wearing a pastel pink ethnic ensemble. Watch the video below. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango, and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing, and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen as a cricket player along with Rajkummar Rao in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' which is expected to highlight the role of former India skipper Dhoni. Touted as a sports drama, it marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after 'Roohi'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. It will be released on April 19. 

She will also be seen in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be out in theatres on October 10. Directed by Koratala Siva the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. 'Devara' is all set to be released in two parts and is set against coastal lands.

Janhvi has finished shooting for 'Ulajh', which also stars Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, 'Ulajh' is touted to be a patriotic thriller film. She will also collaborate with Varun Dhawan for director Shashank Khaitan's next romantic drama film. The film is titled 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and is set to hit the theatres on April 18, 2025. The film also marks Varun and Jahnvi's second collaboration after their romantic drama film 'Bawaal'.

(With inputs from ANI)

