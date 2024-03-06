Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From grooving with Rihanna to training in Kathak, the 'Mili' actress' love language is dance and these videos are proof

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From classical dance to 'Zingaat' with Rihanna, dance is the actress' love language

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actress of Hindi cinema who has been striving to prove her versatility with varied films. She made he acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She later was seen in films like 'Roohi', 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Mili', 'Good Luck Jerry' and others.

Janhvi also has a strong social media presence. She often shares videos of her dancing. Having trained in Kathak, she shares glimpses of her practice sessions. Sometimes she also shares videos of her breaking into a dance between shots and for joy with friends making it evident that dancing is her love language. Check out some of her reels that prove the same:

Janhvi recently danced with pop icon Rihanna at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. She was seen performing 'Zingaat' from her film 'Dhadak' with Rihanna teaching the latter the hookstep of the song.

Orry, the current internet sensation had also shared a video of him dancing with Janhvi to the song 'Pinga' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has the big-budget pan-Indian film 'Devara' in the pipeline. The film that will feature her with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be released in October. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She has also signed films with south stars Ram Charan and Suriya. She also has Ulajh with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. The actress' father Boney Kapoor has confirmed that she will be seen in a film with south stars Vijay and Suriya as well in the near future.