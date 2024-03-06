Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024 From classical dance to Zingaat with Rihanna dance is the actress love language
<< Back to Elections 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From classical dance to 'Zingaat' with Rihanna, dance is the actress' love language

Updated on: 06 March,2024 03:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From grooving with Rihanna to training in Kathak, the 'Mili' actress' love language is dance and these videos are proof

Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From classical dance to 'Zingaat' with Rihanna, dance is the actress' love language

Janhvi Kapoor

Listen to this article
Janhvi Kapoor Birthday 2024: From classical dance to 'Zingaat' with Rihanna, dance is the actress' love language
x
00:00

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actress of Hindi cinema who has been striving to prove her versatility with varied films. She made he acting debut in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak' co-starring Ishaan Khatter.  She later was seen in films like 'Roohi', 'Gunjan Saxena', 'Mili', 'Good Luck Jerry' and others. 


Janhvi also has a strong social media presence. She often shares videos of her dancing. Having trained in Kathak, she shares glimpses of her practice sessions. Sometimes she also shares videos of her breaking into a dance between shots and for joy with friends making it evident that dancing is her love language. Check out some of her reels that prove the same:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi recently danced with pop icon Rihanna at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. She was seen performing 'Zingaat' from her film 'Dhadak' with Rihanna teaching the latter the hookstep of the song.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruhee Dosani (@ruheedosani)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonal Devraj (@bhaiyajiismile)

Orry, the current internet sensation had also shared a video of him dancing with Janhvi to the song 'Pinga' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

On the work front:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has the big-budget pan-Indian film 'Devara' in the pipeline. The film that will feature her with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be released in October. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She has also signed films with south stars Ram Charan and Suriya.  She also has Ulajh with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. The actress' father Boney Kapoor has confirmed that she will be seen in a film with south stars Vijay and Suriya as well in the near future. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

janhvi kapoor rihanna Orry Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK