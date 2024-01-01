Koffee With Karan 8: The Kapoor sisters, Janvhi and Khushi, are all set to grace the couch. The sisters will be spilling tea on their personal lives on the show

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her koffee debut with sister Janvhi Kapoor Khushi made her acting debut with The Archies last month The Kapoor sisters will be seen spilling some tea on koffee kouch

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will be making her Koffe debut on Koffee With Karan. She will be accompanied by her sister Janhvi Kapoor on the show. The promo of the episode was dropped on Monday.

The episode will see the Kapoor sisters reveal some family secrets and some insight into their dating life as well. There have been rumours of Khushi dating her 'The Archies' co-star Vedang Raina. When Karan asked her about the same, Khushi referred to a scene in a film starring Shah Rukh Khan. "There is a scene in Om Shanti Om where the celebrities say 'Om and I are just best friends'," she said before laughing. Vedang essayed on the role of Reggie Mantle in the film.

During the quiz round, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people who were on her speed dial. To this Janhvi said, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu' and immediately realized she revealed too much. Janhvi is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya the grandson of former Maharashtra chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

During the round, Karan also asked Khushi to name three men Janhvi has dated. Before Khushi could answer, Janhvi strictly told her, "There are only three guys and stick to it". Khush said, "Should I give names?" to which Janhvi screams, "Dont do it, Khushi". A confused Khushi then tells Karan it seems like a trick question.

At the beginning of the episode, Janhvi revealed that in preparation of the episode, the night before she went around asking people to ask her rapid-fire questions at a party. "Navya thinks I should not go," said Janvi. Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and a close friend of several star kids including Janhvi and Khushi.

Towards the end of the video, Karan asked Janhvi what advice will she give Khushi while working with Anany Pandya. "Just make sure you don't like the same guy as her", responds Janhvi which left everyone laughing.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is reportedly working on a second film. Reports claim that it is a love story that will see her share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Janhvi, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bawaal. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi and Devara.