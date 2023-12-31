Breaking News
Updated on: 01 January,2024 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Fans heartbroken amid speculation that Bachchan has exited Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan

End of an era
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has almost been synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan since its inception in 2000. In the last minutes of the final episode of KBC 15, the megastar said, “Main Amitabh Bachchan iss daur ke liye, iss manch se aakhri baar kehne jaa raha hoon, shubh ratri [For the last time, I am bidding you all goodbye from this show. Good night].” It remains unclear whether this marks the end of the road for the popular quiz show, or Bachchan’s association with it. It could well just be about bringing the curtain down on the latest season.


Social media was immediately flooded with reactions, with many interpreting it as Bachchan’s exit. While some fans said they were heartbroken, many termed it the end of an era. In 2000, Bachchan’s decision to venture into television was initially met with scepticism, but his charisma and the format of KBC proved to be a winning combination. His entry into the world of television marked a significant shift in the industry. While the host’s support for contestants from diverse backgrounds resonated with the viewers, creating a sense of inclusivity, his famous catchphrase, “Lock kiya jaye?”, became a household phrase. The show’s first top prize winner was Harshvardhan Navathe, who had won Rs 1 crore.


For the third season, which premièred in 2007, the makers roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the host, but the show’s ratings dropped. Bachchan then returned to the sets of KBC in 2010 and his journey since then stands as a remarkable chapter in the history of Indian television. As technology evolved, the quiz-based game show adapted to the digital age. Online engagement through social media and interactive applications enhanced the viewer experience, expanding the show’s reach and attracting a younger audience.


