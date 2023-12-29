Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan experienced a wave of nostalgia during the show when a contestant revealed staying in the same college hostel room in which he did

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic figure of the Indian cinema, experienced a wave of nostalgia during 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' when a contestant revealed staying in the same college hostel room in which he did. This delightful connection sparked memories of Amitabh's Kirori Mal College days, taking him on a trip down memory lane.

Big B, who is the host of the quiz-based reality show, welcomed Avinash Bharti to the hot seat. He hails from Haiderganj, Uttar Pradesh. During the game, the megastar shared that the makers of the show have shot a video of Avinash. In the video, the contestant says: “I hail from Haiderganj in Uttar Pradesh. I currently live in Delhi on rent and am preparing for UPSC exams. My family underwent many hardships for me. I want to do something for them.”

“When I miss my parents, I talk to them on a video call. I miss my mother's food and my father's scolding. I am currently preparing for the Civil Services. During struggles, a person walks alone. The day I become successful, my parents will be with me. My friends and the universe will be with me,” said Avinash in the video.

Amitabh was impressed by the contestant’s determination, and congratulated him. “You're determined about your goal in life. And the emotions with which you express it is very rare to see. I'd like to congratulate you,” said the ‘Sholay’ actor. The video featured the Kirori Mal College, from where Big B graduated with a BSc degree. Reminiscing about the same, the ‘Brahmastra’ actor said: “There were many good things in the video. One of them was that I studied in the same college.”

The contestant said: “Sir, I'm a junior in your college. Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. I've studied there too. You spent three years in room no. 27. Sir, I've been living in the same room for the last three years.”

Big B continued: “l'd like to know something. That hostel room, you were saying that it was my room. How is it now? Is it the same? It's lovely, right? It's in a corner. You can see the wall from that room. We used to cross that wall to watch movies.” “Yes, let me tell you that the number of years I spent there proved useless. I didn't gain anything. I just lost. After that, I completed my BSc. And there's not an ounce of it useful in what I do at present. I've forgotten everything,” he shared, leaving the audience in splits.

The contestant then said: “Sir, you were destined to become a ‘mahanayak’ in this decade.”

Amitabh added: “This title is spread by journalists. I don't believe in it.”

