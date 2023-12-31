Sunny Deol on ending 16-years long rift with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Everybody has moved ahead'

Shah Rukh Khan's entry into Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success party ensured that both superstars had decided to let go of the past and move on in their lives

In Pic: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol

Who isn't aware of the long-running feud between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol? However, when Sunny's 'Gadar 2' became a massive hit, the entire industry came together to celebrate the day. Shah Rukh Khan's entry into the party ensured that both superstars had decided to let go of the past and move on in their lives.

Speaking about the big reunion, Sunny said that everybody has moved on. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared, “Everybody has moved ahead in life. and mentally happy, secure with what they have. When they were younger, they weren’t like that. Now everybody is happy and satisfied. Everyone of us knows what wrong or right we did. Time is a healer. It’s best to leave it there. I was so happy that everyone turned up at my party,”

This is not the first time when Sunny has addressed this. Earlier in a conversation with PTI Sunny talked about Shah Rukh and said, “I’m so thankful to him (Shah Rukh). I remember speaking to him and he was in Dubai for the promotions (of Jawan). I thought he wouldn’t come but he came straight from there. He was there for a little while. I didn’t get a chance to meet or speak to him after that (party) but whenever I do it would be beautiful.”

“We as actors have certain things (that happen) over a period of time. When we are younger, we are a bit different, and as time goes by, we start maturing and we start understanding what life is in reality. All of us have changed quite a lot. That’s the beautiful thing about it. Time is a healer of everything,” he further added.

For the unversed, the rift between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan started in 1993 when the two were shooting for their movie "Darr." Reportedly, Sunny wasn't happy with his portrayal against Shah Rukh, and after the release of the film, the two didn't speak to each other for almost 16 years.

On the work front, while Sunny Deol broke records with 'Gadar 2', Shah Rukh Khan also shook the box office, first with 'Pathaan' and then with 'Jawan'. Now, the actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent film, 'Dunki'.