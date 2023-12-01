Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC fines 77 for open burning of waste in H-West
Mumbai: BEST seeks Rs 3,000 crore BMC aid for new buses
Mumbai: FOB to ease crowding at Kanjurmarg; to be ready in a month
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge girder to be launched on Saturday night
Commuters in Mumbai say, 'Need escalator at Himalaya FOB soon'
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport, video goes viral

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday won his fans' hearts as he patiently waited for the security check at the Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Shah Rukh Khan patiently waits for security check at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
x
00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday won his fans' hearts as he patiently waited for the security check at the Mumbai airport.


SRK arrived at the airport premises along with his manager Pooja Dadlani.


Several pictures and videos of the actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen donning an all-black outfit.


He wore a black jacket paired with black pants and accessorized his look with black shades and a hair band.

In a new viral video, SRK could be seen waiting patiently for the security check at the airport.

The 'Don' actor showed his documents and sported a big smile while the check was being conducted.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, several fans swamped down the comment section and praised SRK for humble gesture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki'.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

The film features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

'Dunki' is all set to hit cinemas on December 21.

It marks SRK's first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan mumbai airport bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK