Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan Pic/X

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan receives flak for calling Ram Charan 'Idli Vada' at Ambani event, Upasana's MUA claims she walked out x 00:00

It was an epic three-day extravaganza as a slew of celebs assembled at Jamnagar, Gujarat for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Khans of Bollywood set the dance floor on fire on Day 2 of the gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr-starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Ram too joined the trio on stage, a video of which went viral. However, his wife Upasana's makeup artist Zeba Hassan wrote in her Instagram stories claiming, "'Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Idly vada Ram Charan where are you)???' I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."

Shah Rukh Khan must not casually pass racist comments towards a particular community.

Zeba who is the make-up artist of Ram Charan's wife has rightly called out him for that thing. pic.twitter.com/FdLxwCF8pP — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) March 4, 2024

As the incident went viral on social media, a section of netizens called out SRK for the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. 'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for Tiger vs Pathaan (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.

(With inputs from ANI)