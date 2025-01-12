Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel which will star Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday in the lead

The Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy will mark 6 years of its release next month. In a fresh set of developments, it is now revealed that the makers are working on a sequel that will reportedly star Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday. It will be directed by Varain Singh, who helmed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday in Gully Boy 2

According to a report by Filmfare, "Arjun Varain Singh, who directed Kho Gaye Hum Kahan for Excel and Tiger Baby, is slated to direct the Gully Boy sequel. He's confident that Ananya, who was his heroine in Kho Gaye, will be the perfect girl to lead the project. Vicky has been attached with the sequel for a long time now. Let's see if all these three artistes can come together to recreate the magic of Gully Boy."

About Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy and follows the story of a young aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai who rises to fame in the hip-hop scene. The main character, Murad, played by Ranveer Singh, faces challenges and struggles as he tries to break free from his socio-economic constraints and pursue his passion for music.

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Safeena, Murad's girlfriend, and the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher, a supportive mentor and friend. The film received widespread acclaim for its authentic portrayal of the hip-hop culture in India and the compelling performances of the cast.

The film also featured Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Raaz, and Kalki Koechlin.

Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday’s work front

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Shivaji's son, Sambhaji Maharaj. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, and the magnum opus Mahavatar, where he will portray the legendary warrior sage Parashurama. The film, inspired by Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas in Christmas 2026.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya.