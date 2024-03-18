Breaking News
Changing dynamics

Updated on: 19 March,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Sharing screen space with Anurag in Bad Cop remake, Gulshan says he has become more forthcoming with the filmmaker

Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap gave Gulshan Devaiah his first break with That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010), marking the first of a satisfying creative collaboration. Fourteen years and multiple films later, the two find themselves as co-actors in the Indian adaptation of the German series, Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut (2017). Naturally, the actor is excited about sharing the frame with the filmmaker. “Anurag has contributed a great deal to my career, and I’m eternally grateful. To share screen space with him is a 
happy moment for me,” says Devaiah, who plays a cop in director Aditya Datt’s series.  


Over their 14-year association, the two have developed deep respect for each other’s works. Today, Devaiah admits he is more relaxed in front of Kashyap. “He started in the ’90s, so he has a lot of understanding of how the business has transitioned. He has never interfered or advised me on [my career choices]. The only time I took his advice was when I was cast in Ram-Leela [2013]. While I wasn’t sure about the role, Anurag told me I should do it. Earlier, I wouldn’t voice my opinion in front of him. Now, I am more forthcoming, and sometimes challenge his ideas.” 



